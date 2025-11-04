CNA Financial Reports Strong Q3 2025 Earnings

CNA Financial Corp ( (CNA) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information CNA Financial Corp presented to its investors.

CNA Financial Corporation is a leading U.S. commercial property and casualty insurance company, offering a wide range of insurance products and services for businesses and professionals across the U.S., Canada, and Europe.

CNA Financial Corporation reported strong financial results for the third quarter of 2025, achieving a net income of $403 million, or $1.48 per share, and a record core income of $409 million, or $1.50 per share. This marks a significant increase from the previous year’s quarter, driven by improved underwriting results and higher net investment income.

Key highlights from the earnings report include a 40% increase in core income to $409 million, with the Property & Casualty segments contributing $456 million in core income due to lower catastrophe losses and higher net investment income. The P&C combined ratio improved to 92.8% from 97.2% in the prior year quarter, reflecting a reduction in catastrophe losses. The company also declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.46 per share.

Despite a core loss of $22 million in the Life & Group segment, CNA Financial’s overall performance remains robust, with net investment income rising by 2% to $638 million. The company’s book value per share increased by 8% from the end of 2024, reflecting strong financial health and strategic growth initiatives.

Looking ahead, CNA Financial is well-positioned for continued success, with a focus on disciplined underwriting and strategic investments in technology and talent. The company’s leadership transition, with Douglas M. Worman appointed as Chairman of the Board, is expected to further strengthen its market position and drive future growth.

