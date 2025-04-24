CN Logistics Announces Virtual AGM with Key Resolutions

CN Logistics International Holdings Limited ( (HK:2130) ) has issued an update.

CN Logistics International Holdings Limited has announced its upcoming annual general meeting, scheduled for May 29, 2025, which will be held virtually. The meeting will address several key resolutions, including the adoption of the company’s audited financial statements for 2024, the declaration of a final dividend, the re-election of directors, and the re-appointment of KPMG as the company’s auditor. Additionally, the meeting will consider granting the board the authority to repurchase company shares, subject to certain conditions. These resolutions are significant for the company’s governance and financial strategies, potentially impacting shareholder value and market perception.

