CMS Energy Reports Strong Q3 Results and Raises Guidance

CMS Energy, a Michigan-based energy company, primarily operates through its Consumers Energy segment, providing electricity and natural gas services. The company also engages in independent power generation activities.

In its latest earnings report, CMS Energy announced a strong performance for the third quarter of 2025, with reported earnings per share of $0.92, an increase from $0.84 in the same period of 2024. The adjusted earnings per share also rose to $0.93 from $0.84. The company has raised its 2025 adjusted earnings guidance and introduced its 2026 guidance, reflecting its positive outlook.

Key financial highlights include a year-to-date adjusted earnings per share of $2.66, up from $2.47 in 2024, driven by favorable regulatory outcomes and weather conditions. The company reported total operating revenue of $2.021 billion for the quarter, a significant increase from $1.743 billion in the previous year. Operating income also saw a rise, with the electric utility segment contributing significantly to the growth.

CMS Energy’s management expressed confidence in achieving long-term customer value and earnings growth, supported by constructive regulatory outcomes and strategic initiatives. The company reaffirmed its long-term adjusted EPS growth target of 6 to 8 percent, with expectations towards the higher end.

Looking ahead, CMS Energy is well-positioned to meet its operational and financial goals, with a clear plan for sustained growth and value creation for stakeholders.

