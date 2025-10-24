CMBC Capital Announces Executive Resignation

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

CMBC Capital Holdings Limited ( (HK:1141) ) has provided an update.

CMBC Capital Holdings Limited announced the resignation of Mr. Ng Hoi Kam from his roles as executive director, deputy general manager, and committee member, effective October 24, 2025. Mr. Ng, who joined the board in 2017, played a significant role in the company’s development and governance. His departure is amicable, with no disagreements reported, and the board expressed gratitude for his contributions.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:1141) stock is a Hold with a HK$1.50 price target.

More about CMBC Capital Holdings Limited

CMBC Capital Holdings Limited, incorporated in Bermuda, operates within the financial industry, focusing on capital management and investment services. The company is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and is known for its strategic development and corporate governance initiatives.

Average Trading Volume: 902,662

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: HK$1.4B

See more insights into 1141 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

