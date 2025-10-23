CMB.TECH Halts Bond Issuance Amid Unfavorable Market Conditions

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Euronav ( (CMBT) ) has shared an announcement.

CMB.TECH has decided not to proceed with the issuance of a senior unsecured bond after engaging with potential investors. The terms offered under current market conditions were less favorable compared to other available funding sources, impacting the company’s financing strategy and potentially its market positioning.

CMB.TECH is a major maritime group with a diverse fleet of approximately 250 vessels, including dry bulk vessels, crude oil tankers, chemical tankers, container vessels, offshore wind vessels, and port vessels. The company also provides hydrogen and ammonia fuel, either through its own production or from third-party producers. Headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium, CMB.TECH operates globally with offices in Europe, Asia, the United States, and Africa. It is listed on Euronext Brussels, the NYSE, and Euronext Oslo Børs.

