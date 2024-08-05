CLSA Premium Sets Date for Financial Review

CLSA Premium Ltd. (HK:6877) has released an update.

CLSA Premium Limited has announced a board meeting scheduled for August 26, 2024, where they will review the interim financial results for the first half of the year and consider declaring an interim dividend. The notice emphasizes the company’s focus on financial performance and potential returns to shareholders, generating interest among investors in the stock market.

