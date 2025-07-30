Cloudia Research Appoints BDO Italia as New Independent Auditor

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Cloudia Research S.p.A. ( (IT:AGAIN) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Cloudia Research S.p.A. announced the unanimous decision by its Ordinary Shareholders’ Meeting to appoint BDO Italia S.p.A. as the independent auditor for the 2025-2027 period. This appointment, recommended by the Board of Directors and the Board of Statutory Auditors, ensures compliance with current legislation and international accounting standards.

More about Cloudia Research S.p.A.

Cloudia Research S.p.A. is an innovative SME operating in the digital transformation sector, offering specialized services in ERP, Cloud, and AI. The company is listed on Euronext Growth Milan.

Average Trading Volume: 49,442

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: €9.15M

