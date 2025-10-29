Cloudberry Clean Energy ASA to Announce Q3 Results and Host Investor Session

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Cloudberry Clean Energy ASA ( (DE:52K) ) has issued an announcement.

Cloudberry Clean Energy ASA is set to release its third-quarter results on November 4, 2025, with a presentation and Q&A session scheduled for the same day. This announcement highlights the company’s ongoing transparency and engagement with stakeholders, reinforcing its position in the renewable energy sector as it continues to drive the energy transition in Europe.

Cloudberry Clean Energy ASA is a renewable energy company focused on the Nordic region, where it owns, develops, and operates hydropower plants and wind farms. The company is committed to supporting the energy transition towards a sustainable future and aims to create shareholder value through its scalable and efficient platform. Cloudberry’s shares are listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange, and it operates offices in Norway, Sweden, and Denmark.

