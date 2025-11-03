Cloud3 Ventures Nears Audit Completion and Prepares for U.S. Uplisting

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Web3 Ventures Inc ( (TSE:CLDV) ) has issued an announcement.

Cloud3 Ventures Inc. is nearing the completion of its independent audit and has engaged a U.S. securities law firm to assist in its planned uplisting to Nasdaq or NYSE in 2026. Orthogonal Thinker, which incubated Cloud3, has reaffirmed its support, highlighting Cloud3’s strategic positioning in the blockchain and wellness sectors. The company is intensifying efforts around governance and operational readiness to support its uplisting ambitions, aiming for transparency and alignment with its ecosystem partners.

Cloud3 Ventures Inc. is a Canadian public company operating at the intersection of blockchain, wellness, and conscious innovation. The company focuses on the LIF3 digital framework and invests in decentralized identity, creative economies, and regenerative technologies.

Average Trading Volume: 41,636

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$600K

