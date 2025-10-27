Clime Capital Limited Announces Cessation of Securities

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Clime Capital Limited ( (AU:CAM) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Clime Capital Limited announced the cessation of 157,429 ordinary fully paid securities due to an on-market buy-back, effective October 27, 2025. This move is part of the company’s strategy to manage its capital structure, potentially enhancing shareholder value and reflecting confidence in its financial stability.

More about Clime Capital Limited

Clime Capital Limited operates in the financial industry, focusing on investment management and capital growth. The company primarily offers investment solutions and services, targeting investors looking for sustainable and profitable returns.

Average Trading Volume: 133,834

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

