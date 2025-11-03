Clime Capital Expands Securities Offering with New ASX Quotation

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Clime Capital Limited ( (AU:CAM) ) has provided an announcement.

Clime Capital Limited has announced the issuance of 318,919 fully paid ordinary securities under a dividend or distribution plan, which will be quoted on the ASX. This move is part of the company’s strategy to enhance its market presence and provide value to its investors by expanding its securities offerings.

More about Clime Capital Limited

Clime Capital Limited operates in the financial services industry, focusing on investment management. The company primarily offers investment solutions and services aimed at maximizing returns for its stakeholders.

Average Trading Volume: 161,109

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

