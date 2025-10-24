Clime Capital Announces Change of Business Address

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An announcement from Clime Capital Limited ( (AU:CAM) ) is now available.

Clime Capital Limited has announced a change in its registered and principal business address to Level 31, Suite 2, Angel Place, 123 Pitt Street, Sydney, effective from August 1, 2025. This notification was delayed due to an administrative error, which contravenes ASX listing rule 3.14. The company reassures stakeholders of its commitment to compliance and plans to review its internal processes to prevent future occurrences.

More about Clime Capital Limited

Clime Capital Limited operates in the financial services industry, focusing on investment management and advisory services. The company is known for its expertise in managing investment portfolios and providing financial advice to a diverse range of clients.

Average Trading Volume: 129,700

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

See more insights into CAM stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue