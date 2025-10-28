Clearwater Paper Reports Q3 2025 Financial Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Clearwater Paper Corporation reported its third-quarter 2025 financial results, highlighting net sales of $399 million, a 1% increase from the previous year, driven by a 3% rise in shipment volumes. However, the company faced a net loss of $53 million due to a $45 million non-cash goodwill impairment, primarily from past acquisitions. Despite these challenges, Clearwater Paper successfully completed major maintenance at its Lewiston mill and is on track to exceed its fixed cost reduction target for the year. The company continues to focus on cost reduction and maintaining market share amid an oversupplied SBS market, aiming for long-term cash flow and returns.

Spark’s Take on CLW Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, CLW is a Neutral.

Clearwater Paper’s overall stock score is driven by mixed financial performance and technical indicators. Strong net profitability and strategic cost reductions are offset by operational inefficiencies and liquidity concerns. The stock’s bearish technical trend and negative valuation metrics further weigh on its attractiveness. Despite positive earnings call highlights, industry challenges and maintenance costs present risks.

Clearwater Paper Corporation is a leading independent supplier of paperboard packaging products to North American converters. Headquartered in Spokane, Washington, the company produces high-quality paperboard that offers sustainable packaging solutions for consumer goods and food service applications.

