ClearVue Technologies Raises A$4.6 Million to Bolster Operations

ClearVue Technologies ( (AU:CPV) ) has shared an announcement.

ClearVue Technologies Limited has successfully raised A$4.6 million through the issuance of 25,689,625 fully paid ordinary shares at A$0.18 per share. This capital raise is expected to support the company’s ongoing operations and strategic initiatives, potentially enhancing its market position in the renewable energy sector.

More about ClearVue Technologies

ClearVue Technologies Limited operates in the renewable energy industry, focusing on the development of advanced solar glass technology. The company aims to integrate solar energy solutions into building materials, targeting the construction and architectural markets.

Average Trading Volume: 314,948

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$51.77M

