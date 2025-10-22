ClearVue Technologies Announces Quotation of New Securities

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

ClearVue Technologies ( (AU:CPV) ) just unveiled an update.

ClearVue Technologies Limited has announced the quotation of 25,689,625 ordinary fully paid securities on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under the code CPV. This move is part of a previously announced transaction, potentially enhancing the company’s market presence and providing additional capital for its operations.

More about ClearVue Technologies

ClearVue Technologies Limited operates in the technology industry, focusing on the development and commercialization of advanced building materials. The company specializes in smart building products, particularly in the area of energy-efficient glass solutions, which integrate solar technology to generate electricity.

Average Trading Volume: 314,948

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$51.77M

