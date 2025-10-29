ClearVue Technologies Announces 2025 AGM and Founder Retirement

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

ClearVue Technologies ( (AU:CPV) ) has provided an update.

ClearVue Technologies Limited has announced its 2025 Annual General Meeting (AGM) to be held on November 28, 2025, in Perth, Australia. This AGM is significant as it marks the retirement of founder Victor Rosenberg, a pioneer in glass technologies. Shareholders are encouraged to participate in the voting process, either in person or by proxy, to influence resolutions unanimously approved by the Board. The company emphasizes the importance of shareholder engagement and updating contact information to ensure effective communication.

ClearVue Technologies Limited operates in the glass technology industry, focusing on the development and commercialization of advanced glazing solutions. The company specializes in integrating solar technology into glass products, aiming to revolutionize energy efficiency in buildings and structures.

