Clearfield Appoints New Board Members for Growth

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Clearfield ( (CLFD) ) just unveiled an announcement.

On October 28, 2025, Clearfield, Inc. announced the appointment of Rebecca B. Seidel and Kathleen S. Skarvan to its Board of Directors, effective December 10, 2025. This strategic move aims to enhance the board’s collective strength and support Clearfield’s long-term growth. Both appointees bring extensive experience in their respective fields, with Ms. Seidel having a strong background in MedTech and Ms. Skarvan in high technology and strategic leadership. Their appointments coincide with the retirement of current directors Charles N. Hayssen and Donald R. Hayward, who will step down at the 2026 annual meeting of shareholders. This transition is expected to bolster Clearfield’s strategic direction and operational excellence, potentially impacting stakeholders positively by driving growth and innovation.

The most recent analyst rating on (CLFD) stock is a Buy with a $52.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Clearfield stock, see the CLFD Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on CLFD Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, CLFD is a Neutral.

Clearfield’s overall stock score is driven by strong financial stability and positive earnings call highlights, particularly in the Clearfield segment. However, high valuation metrics and operational challenges in profitability and cash flow weigh down the score.

To see Spark’s full report on CLFD stock, click here.

More about Clearfield

Clearfield, Inc. designs, manufactures, and distributes fiber optic management, protection, and delivery solutions, crucial for enabling broadband operators to bridge the digital divide. Their platform is utilized by community broadband, MSOs, incumbent service providers, ISPs, data centers, military, municipalities, and coops, facilitating faster and more efficient connections from homes passed to homes connected. The company is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN, and deploys over a million fiber ports annually.

Average Trading Volume: 147,297

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $503.2M

See more insights into CLFD stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue