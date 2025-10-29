CleanSpark Expands with Texas Data Center Acquisition

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Cleanspark ( (CLSK) ) just unveiled an announcement.

On October 29, 2025, CleanSpark announced the acquisition of 271 acres of land in Austin County, Texas, and long-term power supply agreements totaling 285 megawatts to develop a next-generation data center campus. This strategic move marks CleanSpark’s entry into the Texas market, enhancing its capacity to meet growing demands for AI, cloud, and enterprise workloads. The acquisition is part of CleanSpark’s strategy to diversify beyond bitcoin mining into high-performance computing, leveraging its infrastructure-first model to unlock value. The site, located on a major fiber backbone with strong grid infrastructure, positions CleanSpark to deliver scalable and energy-efficient solutions, with plans to energize over 200 MW by the first half of 2027.

Spark’s Take on CLSK Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, CLSK is a Outperform.

Cleanspark’s strong technical indicators and positive earnings call sentiment drive its high score. Financial performance is robust, though cash flow challenges present a risk. Valuation is moderate, reflecting a balanced risk-reward profile.

More about Cleanspark

CleanSpark, Inc., known as America’s Bitcoin Miner®, is a leading data center developer with a strong track record in the industry. The company owns and operates over 1.3 GW of power, land, and data centers across the United States, leveraging competitive energy prices to optimize infrastructure and deliver superior shareholder returns. CleanSpark is positioned at the intersection of Bitcoin, energy, operational excellence, and capital stewardship.

Average Trading Volume: 28,590,051

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $5.38B

