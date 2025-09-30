Clean Energy Technologies Announces Reverse Stock Split

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Clean Energy Technologies ( (CETY) ) has shared an update.

Clean Energy Technology, Inc. announced a 1-for-15 reverse stock split of its common stock, effective October 6, 2025, to comply with Nasdaq’s listing standards. This move will adjust the number of authorized and outstanding shares, maintaining shareholder ownership percentages and voting power, while ensuring continued Nasdaq listing compliance.

Spark’s Take on CETY Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, CETY is a Neutral.

The overall stock score is primarily influenced by the company’s financial performance, which is challenged by negative profitability and financial instability. Technical analysis suggests a bearish trend, although there are some signs of potential recovery. Valuation metrics are weak due to negative earnings and lack of dividends.

More about Clean Energy Technologies

Clean Energy Technology, Inc. operates in the clean energy sector, focusing on providing innovative technologies and solutions for sustainable energy production and efficiency.

Average Trading Volume: 631,057

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $16.85M

