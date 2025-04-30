Class Editori SPA Releases 2024 Annual Financial Report

Class Editori SPA ( (IT:CLE) ) has issued an announcement.

Class Editori SPA has announced the availability of its Annual Financial Report for the year 2024, which includes comprehensive financial statements and reports from auditors. This release is significant as it provides stakeholders with detailed insights into the company’s financial performance and prepares them for the upcoming Shareholders’ Meeting scheduled for June 2025.

More about Class Editori SPA

Class Editori SPA operates in the media and publishing industry, focusing on providing financial news and information services. The company is known for its publications and digital platforms that cater to financial professionals and investors.

YTD Price Performance: -0.94%

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: €24.46M

See more data about CLE stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue