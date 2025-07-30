Clarivate Reports Q2 2025 Results with Revenue Decline

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

On July 30, 2025, Clarivate reported its second-quarter results, highlighting a decrease in total revenues to $621.4 million from $650.3 million in the same period of 2024, attributed to inorganic divestitures and disposals. Despite this, the company saw a 0.5% increase in organic revenues, driven by a rise in organic recurring revenues. Clarivate also repurchased 11.5 million ordinary shares and reaffirmed its 2025 outlook. The net loss for the quarter was significantly reduced to $72.0 million from $304.3 million in 2024, indicating improved financial performance. The company is optimistic about future profitability, supported by enhancements in its sales operating model and AI advancements in its IP business.

Clarivate’s overall score reflects financial challenges, with negative net income and valuation issues weighing heavily. However, positive cash flow management, strategic corporate events, and optimistic earnings guidance provide a balanced outlook, suggesting potential recovery if profitability improves.

More about Clarivate

Clarivate Plc is a leading global provider of transformative intelligence, focusing on delivering insights and analytics to accelerate innovation. The company operates in the information services industry, offering products and services that support various sectors, including intellectual property and scientific research.

