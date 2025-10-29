Clarivate Raises 2025 Revenue Outlook Amid Q3 Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Clarivate ( (CLVT) ) has provided an update.

On October 29, 2025, Clarivate reported its third-quarter results, highlighting improved financial and operational performance. The company raised its 2025 revenue outlook and reported a net loss reduction compared to the previous year. Despite a slight decrease in organic revenues, Clarivate saw growth in organic ACV and an improvement in the mix of organic recurring revenue. The company repurchased 11.7 million ordinary shares and repaid $100 million of debt in the third quarter, demonstrating a commitment to shareholder value.

The most recent analyst rating on (CLVT) stock is a Hold with a $3.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Clarivate stock, see the CLVT Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on CLVT Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, CLVT is a Neutral.

Clarivate’s overall stock score reflects significant financial challenges, particularly in profitability and revenue growth, despite positive cash flow. Technical indicators show bearish momentum, and valuation metrics are unfavorable. However, the earnings call provided a positive outlook with strong organic growth and strategic execution, partially offsetting the financial and technical weaknesses.

To see Spark’s full report on CLVT stock, click here.

More about Clarivate

Clarivate Plc is a leading global provider of transformative intelligence, focusing on accelerating product and AI development, investing in proprietary assets, and collaborating with customers to optimize its business model.

Average Trading Volume: 3,921,384

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: $2.45B

For a thorough assessment of CLVT stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue