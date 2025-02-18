Clarity Pharmaceuticals’ 64Cu-SAR-bisPSMA Receives FDA Fast Track Designation

Maximize Your Portfolio with Data Driven Insights:

An update from Clarity Pharmaceuticals Ltd. ( (AU:CU6) ) is now available.

Clarity Pharmaceuticals Ltd announced that the FDA has granted Fast Track Designation for its 64Cu-SAR-bisPSMA product, which aids in PET imaging of prostate cancer. Although the designation indicates FDA support, it doesn’t materially affect the company’s financial position but slightly increased the share price by 0.99%. The company emphasizes the importance of updating the market on such milestones, but notes that further clinical trials and regulatory approval are still required.

Clarity Pharmaceuticals Ltd operates in the biotechnology industry, focusing on the development of radiopharmaceuticals for cancer imaging and treatment. Its primary product is the 64Cu-SAR-bisPSMA, a compound used for PET imaging of prostate cancer.

YTD Price Performance: -20.86%

Average Trading Volume: 1,729,622

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$1.06B

