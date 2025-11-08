Claritev Corporation Reports Strong Q3 2025 Performance

Multiplan Corp ( (CTEV) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Multiplan Corp presented to its investors.

Claritev Corporation is a technology, data, and insights company dedicated to enhancing affordability, transparency, and quality within the U.S. healthcare system, leveraging over 40 years of claims processing data to provide innovative solutions.

In its third-quarter 2025 earnings report, Claritev Corporation announced a revenue increase of 6.7% compared to the same period in 2024, alongside a notable reduction in net loss from $391.5 million to $69.8 million. The company also raised its full-year revenue and Adjusted EBITDA guidance, signaling a positive outlook for the remainder of the year.

Key financial highlights include a rise in Adjusted EBITDA by 9.5% to $155.1 million, with an improved margin of 63.1%. Despite a net cash provision decrease to $19.9 million from $72.8 million in the previous year, Claritev processed $45.9 billion in claim charges, identifying potential savings of $6.1 billion. The company also expanded its international business and secured multi-year renewals with its top clients, indicating robust growth potential.

Claritev’s strategic focus on expanding its client base and international presence is evident in its updated financial guidance, projecting a 2.8% to 3.2% revenue growth for the full year 2025. The company remains committed to its transformation plan, Vision 2030, aiming to drive further growth and efficiency.

Looking ahead, Claritev’s management expresses confidence in closing 2025 on a strong note and maintaining momentum into the new year, with ongoing efforts to enhance its strategic initiatives and broaden its market reach.

