Clara Resources Updates Director’s Interest Notice

The latest announcement is out from Aus Tin Mining Limited ( (AU:C7A) ).

Clara Resources Australia Limited announced a change in the director’s interest notice, specifically for Director Peter Westerhuis. The update reflects the disposal of 400,000 options at 20 cents each, which expired on June 30, 2025. This change in securities highlights a shift in the director’s holdings, potentially impacting the company’s governance and shareholder dynamics.

More about Aus Tin Mining Limited

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$1.76M

