Clara Resources Enhances Coal Project and Secures Funding

The latest announcement is out from Aus Tin Mining Limited ( (AU:C7A) ).

Clara Resources Limited has released an updated JORC Resource report for its Ashford Coking Coal Project, enhancing confidence in the resource’s structural and quality continuity. This update has allowed a reclassification of 2.5 million tonnes to Measured status, and the company plans to execute a drilling program to further upgrade the resource and refine mining plans. Additionally, Clara is conducting a strategic review of its Kildanga Nickel/Cobalt prospect, considering options such as divestment or exploration for critical minerals, spurred by a recent political agreement between the USA and Australia. The company has also secured $1.587 million in funding through a placement and rights issue to support its operations.

More about Aus Tin Mining Limited

Clara Resources Limited is a mining company focused on the extraction and development of mineral resources. The company is involved in projects such as the Ashford Coking Coal Project and the Kildanga Nickel/Cobalt prospect, with a market focus on critical minerals including coal, nickel, cobalt, gold, and copper.

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$3.39M

