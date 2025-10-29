Clara Resources Announces Entitlement Offer to Fund Coal Project

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Aus Tin Mining Limited ( (AU:C7A) ) has issued an announcement.

Clara Resources Australia Limited has announced a non-renounceable entitlement offer to raise approximately $1.272 million, allowing eligible shareholders to purchase new shares. The funds raised will support drilling programs and project development initiatives for the Ashford Coking Coal Project, enhancing the company’s operational capabilities and market positioning.

Clara Resources Australia Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on the development of resources projects. The company’s primary focus is on the Ashford Coking Coal Project in New South Wales, Australia.

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$3.39M

