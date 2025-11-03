CK Infrastructure Holdings Announces Board Composition and Committee Roles

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

CK Infrastructure Holdings ( (HK:1038) ) has provided an update.

CK Infrastructure Holdings Limited, a company incorporated in Bermuda, has announced the composition of its board of directors and their respective roles and functions. The board includes executive directors, independent non-executive directors, alternate directors, and non-executive directors, with specific members assigned to various board committees such as the Audit, Remuneration, Nomination, Sustainability, and Executive Committees. This announcement provides clarity on the governance structure of the company, which is crucial for stakeholders to understand the leadership and decision-making processes within the organization.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:1038) stock is a Buy with a HK$57.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on CK Infrastructure Holdings stock, see the HK:1038 Stock Forecast page.

More about CK Infrastructure Holdings

YTD Price Performance: -7.93%

Average Trading Volume: 1,701,226

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$120.7B

See more data about 1038 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

