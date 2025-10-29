Civmec Limited Reports Strong Q1 FY26 Results and Advances in Naval Shipbuilding

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Civmec Singapore Limited Shs Chess Deposit Interests Repr 1 Sh ( (AU:CVL) ) has issued an update.

Civmec Limited reported strong financial performance for Q1 FY26 with a revenue of A$190.4 million and an NPAT of A$10.5 million. The company has successfully integrated Luerssen Australia Pty Ltd, now renamed Civmec Defence Industries Pty Ltd, enhancing its naval shipbuilding capabilities. The acceptance of the NUSHIP Eyre, the second Arafura Class Offshore Patrol Vessel, marks a significant milestone in the SEA 1180 project, with further shipbuilding activities ongoing at Civmec’s Henderson facility. This development underscores Civmec’s strategic positioning in the defense sector, contributing to maritime security and regional engagement.

Civmec Limited operates within the defense and construction industries, focusing on naval shipbuilding and infrastructure projects. The company has a significant presence in Australia, particularly in Western Australia, where it constructs large steel naval ships for the Royal Australian Navy.

