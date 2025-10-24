Civista Bancshares Reports Strong Q3 2025 Results

Civista Bancshares ( (CIVB) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Civista Bancshares presented to its investors.

Civista Bancshares, Inc., a financial holding company based in Sandusky, Ohio, operates primarily through its subsidiary, Civista Bank, offering banking, commercial lending, mortgage, and wealth management services across Ohio, Southeastern Indiana, and Northern Kentucky. The company also provides commercial equipment leasing services nationwide through its Civista Leasing and Finance Division.

Civista Bancshares reported a strong third-quarter performance for 2025, with net income rising to $12.8 million, or $0.68 per common share, marking a 53% increase in net income compared to the same quarter in 2024. This growth was supported by a successful public offering of common stock, raising approximately $80.5 million, and receiving regulatory approval for a strategic merger with The Farmers Savings Bank.

Key financial highlights include a 28% increase in diluted earnings per share year-over-year, a significant improvement in the efficiency ratio to 61.4%, and a 42-basis point increase in net interest margin to 3.58%. The company also reported a reduction in non-performing assets and maintained a strong allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans ratio of 176.5%. Despite a decrease in noninterest income, Civista’s disciplined growth strategy and robust customer relationships have contributed to its financial success.

The company’s strategic initiatives, including the merger with The Farmers Savings Bank, are expected to enhance its presence in Northeast Ohio and provide a solid foundation for future growth. Civista’s management remains optimistic about navigating economic challenges and continuing to deliver tailored financial solutions to its communities.

Looking ahead, Civista Bancshares is well-positioned for continued growth, supported by its strong financial performance, strategic partnerships, and commitment to serving the evolving needs of its customers and communities.

