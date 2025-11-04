City Union Bank Releases Q2 FY 2026 Earnings Call Recording

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

City Union Bank Limited ( (IN:CUB) ) has issued an announcement.

City Union Bank Limited has announced the availability of the audio recording for its Q2 FY 2026 earnings call on its website. This recording pertains to the bank’s standalone un-audited financial results for the quarter and half-year ended September 30, 2025, which were declared on November 3, 2025. The release of this information is part of the bank’s compliance with regulatory requirements, aiming to maintain transparency and keep stakeholders informed about its financial performance.

City Union Bank Limited operates in the banking industry, offering a range of financial services primarily focused on retail and corporate banking. The bank is headquartered in Tamil Nadu, India, and serves a diverse customer base with various banking products.

