City Chic Collective Updates on Employee Share Buy-Back

City Chic Collective Limited ( (AU:CCX) ) has provided an announcement.

City Chic Collective Limited has announced an update regarding its employee share scheme buy-back. The notification indicates that no securities were bought back on the previous day, maintaining the total number of securities bought back at zero. This update is part of a daily notification process, reflecting the company’s ongoing commitment to managing its employee share scheme effectively.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:CCX) stock is a Buy with a A$0.25 price target.

More about City Chic Collective Limited

City Chic Collective Limited operates in the fashion retail industry, focusing on providing trendy and stylish clothing primarily for plus-size women. The company is known for its diverse range of apparel and accessories, catering to a niche market that emphasizes inclusivity and body positivity.

Average Trading Volume: 573,994

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: A$31.98M



