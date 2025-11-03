City Chic Collective Finalizes Employee Share Buy-Back

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

City Chic Collective Limited ( (AU:CCX) ) has issued an update.

City Chic Collective Limited has announced the finalization of its employee share scheme buy-back, involving 4,847,015 ordinary fully paid employee securities. This move is part of the company’s strategy to manage its capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value, reflecting a commitment to optimizing its financial operations.

City Chic Collective Limited operates in the fashion retail industry, specializing in plus-size women’s clothing. The company focuses on providing trendy and stylish apparel for a market segment that is often underserved, aiming to capture a significant share of the plus-size fashion market.

