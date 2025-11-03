City Chic Collective Cancels Over 5 Million Performance Rights

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

City Chic Collective Limited ( (AU:CCX) ) has shared an update.

City Chic Collective Limited announced the cessation of 5,812,827 performance rights, which were canceled by mutual agreement between the company and the holder. This move may impact the company’s capital structure, potentially affecting its financial flexibility and market perception among stakeholders.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:CCX) stock is a Buy with a A$0.25 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on City Chic Collective Limited stock, see the AU:CCX Stock Forecast page.

More about City Chic Collective Limited

City Chic Collective Limited operates in the fashion retail industry, focusing primarily on plus-size women’s clothing. The company is known for its trendy and stylish apparel offerings, catering to a niche market segment that emphasizes inclusivity and body positivity.

Average Trading Volume: 573,994

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: A$31.98M

For detailed information about CCX stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue