Citigroup Ceases Substantial Holding in WA1 Resources

The latest announcement is out from WA1 Resources Ltd ( (AU:WA1) ).

WA1 Resources Ltd has announced that Citigroup Global Markets Australia Pty Limited and its related entities have ceased to be substantial holders of the company’s ordinary fully paid shares as of July 2, 2025. This change in substantial holding reflects shifts in relevant interests held by Citibank, N.A. Sydney Branch and Citigroup Global Markets Limited, impacting the voting securities of WA1 Resources Ltd and potentially affecting the company’s market positioning and stakeholder interests.

