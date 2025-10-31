Citigold Corporation Plans to Restart Gold Mine Operations

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Citigold Corporation Limited ( (AU:CTO) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Citigold Corporation Limited is working towards restarting its gold mine as part of its ongoing efforts to advance its core activities, including exploration, mine design, and engineering. The company is actively exploring new reefs to increase its mineral resources, which could enhance its market position and potentially lead to substantial profits for shareholders.

More about Citigold Corporation Limited

Citigold Corporation Limited is an Australian gold exploration and development company focused on the high-grade Charters Towers Gold Project in northeast Australia. The company aims to become a significant ultra-low-cost gold producer using advanced technologies, with a goal of producing over 300,000 ounces of gold per annum while maintaining environmental harmony.

Average Trading Volume: 9,195,535

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$36M

For a thorough assessment of CTO stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue