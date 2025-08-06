CITIC Telecom Renews Key Telecoms Services Agreement

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

CITIC Telecom International Holdings ( (HK:1883) ) has provided an update.

CITIC Telecom International Holdings has announced the renewal of its Telecoms Services Agreement with its subsidiary CEC for another three years, starting from August 2025 to August 2028. This agreement will continue to engage the Telecoms Services Provider, a wholly-owned subsidiary of CITIC Group, to provide various telecommunications services. The transactions under this agreement are classified as continuing connected transactions under the Listing Rules, requiring reporting and annual review but not independent shareholders’ approval. This renewal ensures the continuation of essential telecom services for CEC, strengthening CITIC Telecom’s operational capabilities and market positioning.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:1883) stock is a Buy with a HK$2.90 price target.

More about CITIC Telecom International Holdings

CITIC Telecom International Holdings operates in the telecommunications industry, providing a range of services including data networking and leasing of circuits and racks. The company is a subsidiary of CITIC Group, which holds a significant equity interest in it, and focuses on delivering telecom services primarily in Hong Kong and other regions.

Average Trading Volume: 5,744,429

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$9.44B

