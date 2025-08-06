CITIC Resources Holdings Schedules Board Meeting for Interim Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

CITIC Resources Holdings ( (HK:1205) ) has issued an announcement.

CITIC Resources Holdings Limited has announced a board meeting scheduled for August 22, 2025, to approve the interim results for the first half of 2025 and consider an interim dividend. This announcement may impact the company’s financial strategies and stakeholder interests as it reflects on the company’s performance and potential shareholder returns.

More about CITIC Resources Holdings

CITIC Resources Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability, focusing on resources and energy sectors.

Average Trading Volume: 7,177,828

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$3.06B

See more data about 1205 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue