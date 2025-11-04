CiTech Partners with Native Ads for Strategic Investor Campaign

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Critical Infrastructure Technologies Ltd. ( (TSE:CTTT) ) has shared an announcement.

Critical Infrastructure Technologies Ltd. has engaged Native Ads, Inc. to launch a comprehensive digital media and distribution campaign aimed at enhancing investor understanding of its technology and growth strategy. This campaign, with a budget of up to USD$400,000, will focus on digital advertising across major search engines and financial publications, and is expected to impact CiTech’s visibility and investor relations positively, potentially strengthening its market position in the targeted sectors.

Critical Infrastructure Technologies Ltd. (CiTech) is a company based in Perth, Western Australia, specializing in the development of autonomous, high-capacity mobile communications and security platforms. The company targets sectors such as mining, defense, border security/surveillance, and emergency services with its Nexus 16 product, which provides critical mobile telecommunications solutions. CiTech’s self-deploying platform addresses limitations in current communication solutions by offering robust and rapidly deployable technology.

Average Trading Volume: 529,379

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$55.88M

