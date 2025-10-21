CiTech Acquires Australian Precision Manufacturer to Boost Defence Capabilities

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Critical Infrastructure Technologies Ltd. ( (TSE:CTTT) ) has provided an update.

Critical Infrastructure Technologies Ltd. (CiTech) has entered into a binding agreement to acquire a Western Australian precision manufacturing company, enhancing its production capabilities and securing local manufacturing capacity. This acquisition strengthens CiTech’s position in the defence and infrastructure sectors by providing immediate eligibility for Defence tenders and projects, and it ensures a consistent revenue stream, making the company cashflow positive. The acquired company, with over 25 years of experience, offers state-of-the-art fabrication facilities and DISP accreditation, enabling CiTech to accelerate the production of its Nexus 20 and future product lines while bolstering Australia’s sovereign industrial base.

More about Critical Infrastructure Technologies Ltd.

Critical Infrastructure Technologies Ltd. is a leading developer of autonomous, high-capacity mobile communications and security platforms. The company focuses on expanding its advanced production capabilities and securing local sovereign manufacturing capacity for its product lines, including the Nexus 20.

Average Trading Volume: 593,478

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$73.37M

