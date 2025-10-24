Cint Group AB Faces Revenue Decline Amid Customer Migration, Focuses on Innovation for Growth

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Cint Group AB ( (SE:CINT) ) has shared an announcement.

Cint Group AB’s third quarter of 2025 was notably impacted by customer migration and a challenging business climate, leading to a 20.4% decline in net sales and a decrease in profitability. Despite these challenges, the company is focusing on operational stabilization and innovation, with new initiatives like the Luci AI Study Companion and a data partnership with Affinity Solutions, aiming to drive future growth and align with their long-term strategic plan.

The most recent analyst rating on (SE:CINT) stock is a Hold with a SEK6.50 price target.

Cint Group AB operates in the market research industry, providing automated solutions for accessing real people for market research. Their primary products include the Cint Exchange platform, which utilizes automation and AI to facilitate market research, and they focus on enhancing customer engagement through innovative tools like the Luci AI Study Companion.

Average Trading Volume: 497,150

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: SEK2.29B

