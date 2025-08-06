Cingulate Inc Submits NDA for ADHD Treatment

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Cingulate Inc ( (CING) ) has provided an announcement.

Cingulate Inc. announced that on July 31, 2025, it submitted a New Drug Application (NDA) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for CTx-1301, an extended-release tablet formulation of dexmethylphenidate for ADHD treatment. This regulatory filing is a significant milestone for Cingulate, marking the first application of its Precision Timed Release platform, and positions the company to potentially capture a share of the $23 billion U.S. ADHD market, transitioning from a development-stage company to a commercial organization.

Spark’s Take on CING Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, CING is a Neutral.

Cingulate Inc.’s overall stock score is primarily impacted by its poor financial performance, with persistent losses and negative cash flows. However, recent corporate developments, such as securing a grant and progress towards FDA approval, provide a positive outlook. The technical analysis shows neutral momentum, but valuation remains a concern due to financial losses and lack of dividends.

More about Cingulate Inc

Cingulate Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company that utilizes its proprietary Precision Timed Release (PTR) drug delivery platform technology to develop next-generation pharmaceutical products. The company focuses on improving treatment outcomes for conditions with burdensome daily dosing regimens, with an initial emphasis on ADHD and potential expansion into anxiety disorders. Cingulate is headquartered in Kansas City.

Average Trading Volume: 157,481

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: $27.89M

