Cimpress NV Reports Strong Start to Fiscal Year

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
AI Analyst Top Stocks
New
Top Insiders StocksMarket MoversTipRanks 50 IndexAI StocksLargest Companies by Market Cap
ETFs
Top ETFs by UpsideTop ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Commodities
Gold
Options
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
EUR/USD
Research Tools
Trending StocksCompare StocksCompare ETFsTrump Dashboard
New
Daily Feeds
Daily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarStock SplitsStock BuybacksMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Economic Indicators
Inflation RateUnemployment Rate
Class Actions
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock ScreenerTechnical Analysis Screener
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Trending News
More News >
Education
Personal FinanceHow To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsAdvertise with UsTop Online BrokersBecome an AffiliateTipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
TOOLS
Portfolio
Watchlist
Top Insiders Stocks
Popular
Top Stocks
Popular
Market Movers
Compare stocks
Compare ETFs
Notification Center
News
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock Screener
Technical Analysis Screener
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
AI Analyst Top Stocks
New
Top Insiders Stocks
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insiders Trades
Dividend Stocks
ETF Center
Top Gainers/losers/active ETFs
Trump Dashboard
New
Dividend Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dollar Cost Averaging
Compound Interest Calculator
Mortgage Calculator
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Splits
Stock Buybacks
Market Holidays
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Most Active
Premarket
After-hours
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Real Estate
Top Online Brokers
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
How To Use TipRanks
TipRanks Labs
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
TipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
STOCKS
SPY
QQQ
AAPL
NVDA
TSLA
AMZN
BABA
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cimpress NV Reports Strong Start to Fiscal Year

Cimpress NV Reports Strong Start to Fiscal Year

Cimpress NV ((CMPR)) has held its Q1 earnings call. Read on for the main highlights of the call.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

  • Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Cimpress NV’s recent earnings call painted an optimistic picture for the start of the fiscal year, showcasing a robust increase in revenue and profitability. The company attributed its success to the expansion of elevated products and cross-Cimpress fulfillment, despite facing challenges such as high tax expenses and cash flow issues. Nevertheless, Cimpress remains confident in its ability to meet or exceed its fiscal 2026 objectives.

Strong Revenue Growth

Cimpress NV reported a 7% increase in consolidated Q1 revenue on a reported basis and a 4% rise on an organic constant currency basis. This growth was largely driven by the Vista and PrintBrothers segments, which demonstrated significant performance improvements.

Record-High Adjusted EBITDA

The company achieved a record-high adjusted EBITDA, with an increase of $10.9 million year-over-year. This marks an 11% improvement over the previous highest Q1 EBITDA, highlighting Cimpress’s strong operational performance.

Expansion of Elevated Products

Vistaprint, a key segment of Cimpress, reported double-digit revenue growth in promotional products, apparel, gifts, packaging, and labels. This expansion has been instrumental in driving higher customer lifetime value.

Cross-Cimpress Fulfillment Success

All segments of Cimpress experienced double-digit or triple-digit growth in cross-Cimpress fulfillment revenue, contributing an additional $15 million in gross profit over the last fiscal year.

Positive Outlook for Fiscal 2026

Cimpress has set a positive outlook for fiscal 2026, expecting revenue growth between 5% and 6%, net income of at least $72 million, and adjusted EBITDA of at least $450 million.

Minimal Impact from Tariffs

While tariffs posed a challenge, their impact was minimal, costing less than $1 million. However, Cimpress recognizes the need for ongoing mitigation efforts.

High Tax Expense

The company faced a high tax expense of $17.8 million, which significantly impacted the $24.4 million income before tax. This raises concerns about future tax rates.

Cash Flow Challenges

Cimpress reported an adjusted free cash flow outflow of $17.8 million, influenced by higher capital expenditures and capitalized software expenses, along with typical seasonal variations.

Forward-Looking Guidance

Cimpress reiterated its fiscal 2026 guidance, projecting revenue growth of 5% to 6%, net income of at least $72 million, and adjusted EBITDA of at least $450 million. The company also outlined a strategic path towards achieving a fiscal 2028 EBITDA target of at least $600 million, alongside significant deleveraging efforts.

In summary, Cimpress NV’s earnings call highlighted a strong start to the fiscal year, with notable growth in revenue and profitability. Despite challenges such as high tax expenses and cash flow issues, the company remains optimistic about its future prospects, with clear strategies in place to achieve its fiscal 2026 and 2028 objectives.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue

Looking for investment ideas? Subscribe to our Smart Investor newsletter for weekly expert stock picks!
Get real-time notifications on news & analysis, curated for your stock watchlist. Download the TipRanks app today! Get the App
1

Latest News Feed

More Market News >

More Articles

More News >

Stock Comparison

Quantum Computing
AI
Cryptocurrency
Bitcoin Stocks
Dividend
Value
Biotech
Oil
Chinese
Chat GPT
Banks
Airline
Beer & Beverages
Energy

Investment Ideas

Analyst Top Stocks
Smart Score Stocks
Stock Screener
Top Wall Street Analysts
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Top Penny Stocks
Unusual Options Activity
Top ETFs by Upside Potential
Advertisement