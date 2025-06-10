CIFI Holdings Reports Unaudited Sales Figures for May 2025

Confident Investing Starts Here:

CIFI Holdings (Group) Co ( (HK:0884) ) just unveiled an announcement.

CIFI Holdings (Group) Co. Ltd. announced its unaudited operating statistics for May 2025, reporting contracted sales of approximately RMB1.68 billion and a contracted gross floor area of 163,600 square meters. From January to May 2025, the company achieved aggregated contracted sales of RMB8.85 billion. These figures, while preliminary, provide insights into the company’s sales performance and market positioning, although investors are advised to exercise caution due to potential discrepancies with future audited reports.

More about CIFI Holdings (Group) Co

CIFI Holdings (Group) Co. Ltd. is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, primarily involved in real estate development. The company focuses on contracted sales through joint ventures and associated companies, with a market emphasis on residential and commercial properties.

Average Trading Volume: 28,263,551

Current Market Cap: HK$2.51B

