Churchill China Director Increases Stake with Share Purchase

An update from Churchill China ( (GB:CHH) ) is now available.

Churchill China PLC announced that Mark Moore, a Non-Executive Director, purchased 730 shares of the company in an open market transaction at 360.00p per share. This transaction increases Mr. Moore’s total shareholding to 1,000 shares, representing 0.009% of the company’s total voting rights, indicating a modest increase in insider ownership which could reflect confidence in the company’s future prospects.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:CHH) stock is a Hold with a £375.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Churchill China stock, see the GB:CHH Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:CHH Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:CHH is a Neutral.

Churchill China’s stock score is primarily influenced by its strong valuation, offering a low P/E ratio and high dividend yield. However, the technical analysis indicates bearish momentum, which is a significant risk. The financial performance is stable but shows areas needing improvement, particularly in cash flow generation.

More about Churchill China

Churchill China PLC operates in the ceramics industry, specializing in the production of ceramic tableware and related products. The company primarily serves the hospitality and retail sectors, focusing on delivering high-quality and innovative ceramic solutions.

Average Trading Volume: 20,143

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £37.94M

