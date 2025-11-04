CHUBU SHIRYO CO., LTD. Reports Progress on Treasury Share Purchase

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from CHUBU SHIRYO CO., LTD. ( (JP:2053) ).

CHUBU SHIRYO CO., LTD. has announced the progress of its treasury share purchase, which was initially resolved by the Board of Directors on May 7, 2025. As of October 31, 2025, the company has purchased 555,300 shares at a total cost of ¥919,792,800, as part of a broader plan to acquire up to 1,150,000 shares by March 31, 2026. This strategic move is aimed at optimizing the company’s capital structure and potentially enhancing shareholder value.

CHUBU SHIRYO CO., LTD. operates in the agricultural industry, focusing on the production and distribution of animal feed and related products. The company is listed on the TSE Prime Market and NSE Premier Market, indicating a strong market presence.

Average Trading Volume: 91,990

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen48.11B

