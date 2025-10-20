Chuanglian Holdings Proposes Amendments to Articles of Association

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

China Chuanglian Education Financial Group Limi ted ( (HK:2371) ) has shared an announcement.

Chuanglian Holdings Limited, incorporated in the Cayman Islands, is proposing amendments to its Articles of Association to align with the latest legal and regulatory requirements. These amendments include provisions for electronic voting and meetings, removal of notice requirements for online publications, and other housekeeping changes. The proposed changes are subject to approval at the upcoming annual general meeting, with details to be circulated to shareholders.

More about China Chuanglian Education Financial Group Limi ted

Average Trading Volume: 3,567,548

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$236.3M

See more data about 2371 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue