Chu Kong Shipping Revises Annual Caps for Ferry Agreements

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest announcement is out from Chu Kong Shipping Enterprises (Group) Co. Ltd. ( (HK:0560) ).

Chu Kong Shipping Enterprises (Group) Co. Ltd. announced a revision of the annual caps for its Master Ferry Technical Support Services Agreement and Master Ferries Rental Agreement for the financial years ending in 2025, 2026, and 2027. This revision is necessary as the original caps are insufficient to meet the company’s needs. The transactions are classified as continuing connected transactions under the Listing Rules, requiring compliance with announcement requirements but exempt from independent shareholder approval.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:0560) stock is a Hold with a HK$1.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Chu Kong Shipping Enterprises (Group) Co. Ltd. stock, see the HK:0560 Stock Forecast page.

More about Chu Kong Shipping Enterprises (Group) Co. Ltd.

Chu Kong Shipping Enterprises (Group) Co. Ltd. operates in the maritime industry, primarily focusing on ferry services, including technical support, maintenance, and rental of ferries.

Average Trading Volume: 321,944

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: HK$863.3M

For an in-depth examination of 0560 stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue