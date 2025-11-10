CHTC Fong’s International Announces Auditor Change to Enhance Governance

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

CHTC Fong’s International Company Limited ( (HK:0641) ) has issued an announcement.

CHTC Fong’s International Company Limited, a company incorporated in Bermuda, has announced a change in its auditing firm. PKF Hong Kong Limited has resigned as the auditor after eight years, a move aligned with good corporate governance practices to enhance auditor independence. The resignation will not impact the company’s annual audit for the year ending December 2025. SHINEWING (HK) CPA Limited has been appointed as the new auditor, chosen for its experience, industry knowledge, and technical competence. The change is expected to enhance cost-effectiveness and maintain audit quality, benefiting the company and its shareholders.

More about CHTC Fong’s International Company Limited

Average Trading Volume: 115,611

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: HK$291.6M

For an in-depth examination of 0641 stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue