Chrysalis Investments Executes Share Buyback Programme

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest update is out from Chrysalis Investments Limited ( (GB:CHRY) ).

Chrysalis Investments Limited has repurchased 250,000 of its ordinary shares at a weighted average price of £1.173535 as part of its share buyback programme. This transaction reduces the number of shares available in the market, potentially increasing the value of remaining shares and impacting shareholder calculations under the Financial Conduct Authority’s rules.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:CHRY) stock is a Buy with a £1.12 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Chrysalis Investments Limited stock, see the GB:CHRY Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:CHRY Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:CHRY is a Outperform.

Chrysalis Investments Limited demonstrates solid financial stability with a strong equity base and recent improvements in profitability and cash flow. Strategic share buybacks and asset disposals enhance liquidity and shareholder value. However, mixed technical indicators, historical financial volatility, and no dividend yield slightly temper the stock’s overall appeal.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:CHRY stock, click here.

More about Chrysalis Investments Limited

Chrysalis Investments Limited is an alternative investment fund that operates under the AIFM Directive, focusing on managing a diverse portfolio of investments. The company is associated with Chrysalis Investment Partners LLP and G10 Capital Limited, which is part of the IQEQ Group, and is regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.

Average Trading Volume: 1,617,642

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

For detailed information about CHRY stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue